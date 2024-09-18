Mountside Care Home recognised for LGBTQ+ inclusion
The Hastings care home has become one of the few in the country to participate in the CIRCLE Project, a national initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity and equality in healthcare settings, specifically for LGBTQ+elders.
As part of the project, Mountside Care Home underwent a thorough review process, including a communications audit, policy evaluation, staff attitude assessment, and staff training. Following this review, the care home implemented a series of recommendations designed to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for its LGBTQ+ residents.
Lisa, the care home's manager, expressed her pride in the achievement: "None of us should underestimate the importance of the work we are doing in this area and how very few care homes are looking at this issue for their residents. It is our responsibility and our privilege to ensure that everyone feels welcome and respected in our community."
Dr. Jolie R. Keemink, Research Fellow at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent, praised Mountside’s pioneering efforts: "A very big thank you for joining the project, and for being one of the first care homes showing such strong commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion. You have truly set an example for the rest of the country."
The recognition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to improve inclusivity in care homes, highlighting Mountside’s role as a trailblazer in setting a new standard for the sector.
