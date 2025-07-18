Mountside Care Home's sizzling community celebration in Hastings!
This year’s summer fair promises fun for all ages, with a fantastic mix of traditional summer favourites and show-stopping entertainment.
And Elvis will be in the building to entertain everyone!
What you can expect:
🎤 Live Elvis Tribute
🎟️ Raffle with brilliant prizes
🎯 Games galore
🌭 BBQ and tasty treats
🍦 Ice cream
🎉 …and so much more!
Whether you’re a family looking for a fun Sunday outing, a neighbour curious to see what Mountside Care Home is all about; this is an afternoon not to miss.
Mountside is more than just a care home it’s part of the local community. Events like these are a chance for residents, families, and neighbours to come together, laugh, connect, and make memories.
You don’t need to know someone at Mountside to attend just bring your sunshine spirit and join us for a joyful day.
Mountside Care Home, 9-11 Laton Road, Hastings TN34 2ET
Sunday 3rd August, from 2pm
Let’s make it a day to remember we can’t wait to welcome you!