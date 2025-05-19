Movie Magic on the big screen at Chestnut Tree House

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

This week we officially opened our new state-of-the-art cinema room. It has all the mod-cons and the children and young people in our care are utterly delighted with it.

The whole project was led by Together For Cinema, a charity that collaborates with local businesses and individuals to create spaces like this. They generously donated everything from the technology to the installation, costing around £22,000.

Having a cinema room within the hospice means that children and young people with a life-shortening illness can get a special cinema experience no matter their abilities.

Seizures can be triggered through sensory experiences such as cinema visits but having one on-site means that it can be fully adjusted to ensure the lighting, sounds and seating suits the needs of those using it, and if anyone wants to leave the room, they can with ease.

The room is being used every day by all ages. Our younger children love watching Peppa Pig, and then later in the day we have teenagers watching films or gaming. The huge screen is phenomenal but it also comes with colour-changing mood lighting, electric blinds and surround sound.

We’re all extremely grateful to Together For Cinema for donating this to us. It’s incredible and it will be very well used for years to come.

If you are interested in exploring a corporate partnership with us please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/corporate-partners