Conducted by Father Edward Pritchett, Rector at St Wilfrid’s Church, the Remembrance Service was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, the Town Mayor, local dignitaries and Councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups, and members of the public.

Charles Solomon from the Royal British Legion read the Exhortation and the Kohima Address. The Haywards Heath Concert Band provided the music for the hymns, and a representative from the band played the Last Post and Reveille.

Wreaths were laid by the Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, the Town Mayor, Sussex Police, representatives from the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, local dignitaries, youth organisations, and various community groups. Each wreath symbolized the community’s collective gratitude and remembrance for the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

The Remembrance Parade, which followed the service, featured a procession of veterans, service members, and youth organisations. The Parade was led by the 172 Squadron, departed from Muster Green and made its way to the Town Hall, where they saluted and acknowledged the local dignitaries who gathered on the steps of the Town Hall to receive them. Participants marched in unison, displaying their respect and remembrance for those who have served and sacrificed.

The event was a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of our armed forces, and it brought the community together in a shared moment of reflection and gratitude.

Thank you to the Haywards Heath Community for turning out in droves to mark their respect.

We will remember them.

