MP Alison Griffith helps Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans at Tesco collection

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, visited the Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans at one of the charity’s collections on Friday, 31 January.

Ms Griffiths spent the morning with several volunteers as they welcomed shoppers at the Tesco superstore on Shripney Road. She was there to learn more about the mental health charity and to help collect donations for the branch. She spoke with branch leader Paul Brady as well as volunteers Colin and Joe about all the work the dedicated team carries out in the local community.

Posting about the visit on Instagram, Ms Griffiths said: “A wonderful morning with Paul, Joe, and Colin from our local Bognor Regis, Chichester and District @samaritanscharity branch to help raise money to support their vital work.”

Paul Brady said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Alison for her support. It was lovely to discuss our work with her, and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the branch in the near future so she can visit the listening centre and meet even more of our incredible volunteers.”

If you would like to support the work of the Bognor Regis, Chichester and District Branch of Samaritans, please make a donation via the branch’s website: https://www.samaritans.org/branches/bognor-regis/. You can also find out more about their work by following them on X: https://x.com/BognorRegisSams.