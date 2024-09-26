MP and Hastings Platinum Champion visit HUG Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill and Battle Member of Parliament Dr Kieran Mullan MP visited the Bexhill based HUG ( Homelessness Unity Group) Project this week accompanied by Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean

The Homelessness Unity Group based at St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road Bexhill on sea provides homeless people and those in temporary accommodation and experiencing social isolation a safe space to attend three times a week including bank holidays, where individuals can access a free breakfast and complimentary showering and laundry facilities.

Monday and Thursday mornings between 8.15am to 11.15am and Saturday afternoon's from 3pm to 5pm.

The project which is run mainly on public donations and volunteers is sadly struggling financially due to a decrease of income and an increase of expenditure and new guests attending the service.

Submitted article

Figures showed that last year the project was helping around 40 people a week, now the project is supporting on average just over 100 people a week.

The project which is a registered charity adds value to the lives of many people on a weekly basis and is regarded as a real community service.

Dr Mullen said ' I was honoured to be welcomed by the members and volunteers at HUG and to hear at first hand some of the difficulties and challenges that Bexhill people are experiencing. It is clear to see that HUG is indeed a valuable resource operated by kind and caring people who want to add value to the lives of people who are in need of support."

Pauline Goubert from HUG said " HUG is a vital community support service which is drastically running out of money, we support many people who need that extra bit of help and support."

Lord Brett McLean said " it is pivotal that the Homelessness Unity Group are able to increase their income now that attendance has doubled causing their resources to become dangerously stretched, I can not contemplate a Bexhill without a HUG Project and as such will personally be looking at ways their income can be increased because HUG is simply a valuable lifeline for those that attend."