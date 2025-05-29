MP Andrew Griffith calls on residents to take action to save local pharmacies

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith has called on every resident to complete an important West Sussex County Council survey which is assessing local pharmaceutical needs because pharmacies are, “under threat like never before.”

The MP has championed rural pharmacies to ensure they are serving residents well. He was a key voice in Arundel helping to secure a new high street pharmacy after decades in which residents has previously tried to secure one. He then helped it to gain approval as an NHS prescriber which was finally granted in June 2024.

Similarly, in Henfield, Mr Griffith supported residents when their pharmacy - which was under a different operator at the time - was failing to meet acceptable service levels and leaving residents queueing in freezing temperatures for hours to collect their prescriptions.

Locally accessible pharmacies are a vital part of the rural infrastructure, and where pharmacists are able to alleviate the burden on the busy GPs by providing clinical advice, as well as issuing over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses under the Pharmacy First programme introduced by the last government. Local pharmacies are often people’s first and sometimes only contact with a healthcare professional, with the benefit of many being open 6 days a week.

However, the National Pharmaceutical Association have voiced concerns for the sector and the threat of many pharmacies closing. In a recent report, they describe the threat of thousands of community pharmacy closures as an “emergency” that puts NHS services at risk. Nearly 250 pharmacies closed in 2024 alone—an average of nearly five per week—according to data from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHS BSA).

The West Sussex County Council ‘Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment survey’ (PNA) is an important local document to inform local decision-making based on local voices. It is also used by the NHS, Local Authorities and Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) to support the commissioning of pharmaceutical services.

The West Sussex County Council ‘Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment survey’ is running until 28th July and is the final sage for residents to comment on the Draft report and provide any additional feedback. The survey can be completed in a few minutes. For anyone who doesn’t have internet access, the draft PNA can also be viewed at any West Sussex library. To read the Draft PNA and complete the questionnaire go to https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/pna-2025.

“Almost every resident living in West Sussex needs access to a local pharmacy, whether it is to collect a prescription or over the counter medication, seek advice for a minor ailment, or check their blood pressure.

“From busy mums to elderly residents, pharmacies are a vital part of our local services and must be protected and supported.

“No one should take it for granted that our pharmacies will always be there and so it is vital residents register their need in this short survey.”