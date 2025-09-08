MP Andrew Griffith proud to hand over a Union Jack flag to his first competition winners

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has presented 1st Petworth Scout Group with a British-made Union Jack flag following his competition to local groups and individuals who would like the chance to receive one.

Martin Taylor, Group Leader, wrote to the MP, saying: “Petworth Scout Group would be honoured to receive a Union Jack flag to fly proudly at our headquarters and on special occasions. As part of the worldwide family of Scouting, we are committed to preparing young people with skills for life while encouraging them to take pride in their community and country. Flying the national flag would be a powerful way to remind our members, parents, and visitors of the values of unity, respect, and service that Scouting and the United Kingdom share.

“Our group plays an active role in local life, supporting civic events such as Remembrance Sunday, St George’s Day, and community clean-ups. A Union Jack at our HQ would provide a strong visual focus for these moments of service, while also being carried at parades and camps to represent both our town and our nation.

“For many of our young people, the Union Jack is most often seen at national events on television; having our own would make those ideals of belonging and citizenship real, tangible, and close to home. It would inspire pride in their heritage, remind them of their duty to others, and strengthen their identity as active citizens of both Petworth and the UK.”

Andrew Griffith MP presenting Group Scout Leader Martin Taylor with a flag for 1st Petworth Scout Group

Andrew Griffith has weighed in to support the growing movement to fly the nation’s flag. With five brand new Union Jack flags, manufactured in England, purchased at his own cost to give away, the MP is inviting individuals and organisations in his constituency to enter a competition to apply for their free flag.

Andrew Griffith said: “I was pleased to personally deliver a Union Flag to the 1st Petworth Scout Group. Their message of unity, respect, and service upholds common values that the people of the United Kingdom share. I hope they raise the flag at their headquarters proudly.”

To enter for a chance to win a free flag, individuals and organisations simply need email Andrew Griffith MP with their location, when they would plan to fly the flag if not 24/7, and no more than 200 words on why they would like one. One winner will be chosen each week from the 1st September onwards for five weeks.

The MP also called upon local Councils to launch similar schemes and offered to help any business which wishes to give financial support to purchasing flags for others.

Martin Taylor, Group Scout Leader 'Hawk' of 1st Petworth Scout Group at their Headquarters.

