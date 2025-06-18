MP Andrew Griffith shares update on Midhurst on gas works

Midhurst MP, Andrew Griffith, has issued a further update on the planned gas works due to take place on North Street saying “Midhurst has been saved from the nightmare of road closures coinciding with the busiest time of the local year.”

The original timing of the gas works was due to have started by now, but the MP called for the impacts on the town and businesses to be fully considered and questioned the urgency of the work, taking the matter up with SGN West Sussex County Council.

SGN agreed to delay the start of the works to 22nd July thereby fully avoiding The Gold Cup tournament at Cowdray and school term times.

Griffith MP commented:

In their letter to the MP, SGN said:

“The planned work is essential reconnection of the gas network following the fire at the Angel Hotel two years ago. For public safety, at the time of the fire, our emergency engineers for safety reasons were required to isolate the gas main as the supply was in close proximity to the fire and vulnerable building structure. Following the fire we have not been able to return to reconnect the network due to the unsafe nature of the building structure, hoarding over the location of our gas main and safety restrictions working around the hotel.

The letter went on to confirm;

“Following consultation with our network asset team and the council, we have been given the approval to start reconnection work on Monday 22 July and is scheduled to take approximately 6 weeks. For everyone’s safety two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place around our work area. The traffic lights will be manually controlled from 7am to 7pm, we’ll also have traffic management team physically walking and monitoring traffic build up and changing sequencing of the lights to ensure traffic flow is maintained.”