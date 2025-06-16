MP Andrew Griffith to welcome Nutbourne Vineyard to the Houses of Parliament this week

Nutbourne Vineyard are heading to the Houses of Parliament this week to attend the ‘Champions’ reception of the Countryside Alliance Awards, and their Arundel and South Downs MP will be there to welcome them and celebrate their achievement.

Andrew is delighted that Nutbourne Vineyard, near Pulborough, are the winner in this year’s Rural Enterprise category of these prestigious rural awards, fondly known as the ‘Rural Oscars’ which is now in its 18th year.

Nutbourne Vineyard will now proceed to the UK finals, competing against the champions from the other home nations and the regions of England. The Champions’ Reception is taking place in the House of Lords on Wednesday (18 June).

Nutbourne Vineyard is a long-standing family business, owned and run by the Gladwin family for the last 30 years and who have evolved the vineyards to produce award winning wines. Peter and Bridget Gladwin, along with their sons Gregory, Richard and Oliver, are passionate about farming, winemaking, food and creativity.

The competition was devised by the Countryside Alliance to celebrate our communities, skills and produce, through those who work so hard to keep rural life ticking. There are five categories of awards; ‘Best local food’, ‘Best butcher’, ‘Best pub’, ‘Best rural enterprise’, and ‘Best village shop/post office’.

Andrew Griffith is proud to have several past award winners and Champions in his constituency, including The Fittleworth Stores who were crowned as last years’ Champion Village Shop and Post Office. Sky Park Farm, near Petersfield, has received a highly commended in this years ‘Best Butcher’ category for the South East region.

Other 2025 regional winners include The Farmer’s Butcher in Hampshire, Street Croft, Hampshire (Best Butcher), Streetcroft Farm (Local Food/Drink), The Crook and Shears, Hampshire (Pub), and Enham Alamein Post Office and Shop.

Andrew Griffith said: “I look forward to welcoming Gregory Gladwin and Olivia Thomas from Nutbourne to the House of Commons on Wednesday, and it would be great to see them crowned as champions.”