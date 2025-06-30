MP Andrew Griffith visits Storrington vets to see how pet care is evolving

It is thought that around 57% of households in the UK own a pet - that's around 38 million of beloved cats, dogs, hamsters, rabbits and other small animals. Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, visited Crossways in Storrington, part of one of the largest veterinary groups in the UK, to hear more about their work.

Crossways Vets is part of the IVC Evidensia group. The group has made significant investment into improving and modernising veterinary research, practices and hospitals, as well as training the veterinary professionals of tomorrow.

Andrew Griffith met with Erin Townsend, Clinical Director at Crossways, John Dinsdale, Chief Veterinary Advisor for IVC Evidensia, the group who own Crossways, and Tim Watton the Practice Manager at Crossways, to discuss modern veterinary care.

Erin is completely dedicated to caring for small animals, and she told the MP how her practice uses modern on-site diagnostics to achieve the best possible outcome for their patients. Erin and John gave a tour of the practice so that Andrew could see for himself the facilities and technologies being used.

Andrew Griffith MP speaking to reception staff at Crossways Vets

As part of the IVC Evidensia group, Crossways staff have access to in-house training and graduate programmes. 797 vets have graduated through their programme. Customers also have access to Vets Now which provides emergency and out-of-hours care and referral services via the Worthing-based team.

Following the visit, Andrew said:

“I love my dogs, and like all dog owners it is important that they receive the same high standard of care as we ourselves would expect from our doctors. This is why it is important to have accessible and highly trained vets to help you take care of them.

“It was great to be able to take a tour of Crossways Vets with John, Erin and Tim, to see how modern technology and treatments are helping them to deliver great care.”