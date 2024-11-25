MP asks residents to choose the winner of his Christmas Card competition
The easiest way to vote is via Facebook, residents can LIKE the ONE design that is their favourite to win.
https://www.facebook.com/DrKieranMullanUK
OR
Residents can vote via the survey on Kieran’s website:
https://www.drkieranmullan.org.uk/campaigns/vote-now-winner-years-christmas-card-competition
The winning design will earn £100 for the artist’s school to spend on creative art supplies, kindly sponsored by Blackbrooks Garden Centre.
Kieran has carefully selected the top entries, looking for originality, skill, humour, and ensuring all schools had the chance to participate. Now, it’s over to the community to decide the winner!
Voting closes soon, so don’t miss your chance to help celebrate the creativity of local young artists. Good luck to all the finalists!