MP asks residents to choose the winner of his Christmas Card competition

By Kieran Mullan
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle is calling on residents to vote for the winner of his annual Christmas Card Competition. Each entry reflects the spirit of the season in unique and imaginative ways, making it no easy task to choose the finalists.

The easiest way to vote is via Facebook, residents can LIKE the ONE design that is their favourite to win.

https://www.facebook.com/DrKieranMullanUK

OR

Kieran Mullan MP looking through Christmas card entries
Kieran Mullan MP looking through Christmas card entries

Residents can vote via the survey on Kieran’s website:

https://www.drkieranmullan.org.uk/campaigns/vote-now-winner-years-christmas-card-competition

The winning design will earn £100 for the artist’s school to spend on creative art supplies, kindly sponsored by Blackbrooks Garden Centre.

Kieran has carefully selected the top entries, looking for originality, skill, humour, and ensuring all schools had the chance to participate. Now, it’s over to the community to decide the winner!

Voting closes soon, so don’t miss your chance to help celebrate the creativity of local young artists. Good luck to all the finalists!

