MP celebrates Coldwaltham Post Office's one year anniversary

By Andrew Griffith MP
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
Coldwaltham’s MP, Andrew Griffith, joined in the celebrations to mark the 1-year anniversary of the re-opening of the Post Office at Sandham Memorial Village Hall on Monday (7 July). Simon Berry, Chairman of Sandham Hall made a very heart felt speech which showed his true passion for the community Post Office. It was a hard battle to get the post office re-opened after a 9 month closure but completely worth it to have a working post office in the community again.

Andrew and Postmistress Tracy were invited to cut the cake and Andrew pulled out the winner of the prize draw, who was presented with a bottle of local Stopham English Sparkling.

Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel and South Downs said “I wish to congratulate the whole community of Coldwaltham and the surrounding villages for helping to keep the Post Office open and making this a viable service. Special thanks to Simon, Iain, Jane, Tracy and the team who have all fought so hard to keep the post Office going. The post office is incredibly important, providing essential services to the rural community of Coldwaltham”

Coldwaltham Post office is open 2 days a week, 9am -12 noon Mondays and Thursday’s. Their services include: Postal Services (Royal Mail, Parcel Force and Evri) Cash Deposits and Withdrawals (personal and business), Online shopping returns inc Amazon, Foreign Currency, Car Tax, Postal Orders/Mobile Phone Top Up’s, Bill Payments (Utilities & Council Tax) Gift cards (M&S, One4All and Amazon) Please show your support by dropping by sometime soon. Its conveniently located on the A29 and there’s ample free parking.

