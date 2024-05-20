MP celebrates completion of Bury’s ultrafast broadband project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, welcomed the completion of a full fibre broadband installation in Bury village and he praised the community for making it possible.

The MP was in Bury village earlier this month to meet residents at The Squire & Horse pub at the invitation of Richard Champness, Bury Parish Council Chairman. Richard was also the project lead for Bury’s bid to the Community Fibre Community Partnership from Openreach.

Andrew shared his delight that 318 properties have now been ‘future-proofed’ and can access gigabit broadband which is now delivered via full-fibre. Openreach completed their work last month and residents in Bury can now connect to it.

One of the local residents who joined Andrew was young local boy, Luke Francis-Botting (pictured centre, next to Andrew Griffith). Luke volunteered his time to speak to the older residents in the village to help them understand what fibre broadband is about and answer any questions they had. He is passionate about technology and science and very excited that he now has faster broadband for his schoolwork and gaming.

L-R - Richard Champness (Chair Bury Parish Council and community lead for Full Fibre Broadband) celebrates the broadband project success.

Nick Stripp, landlord of the Squire & Horses, is just one of the local businesses now able to benefit from a faster and more reliable broadband connection. Nick was a keen supporter of the upgrade project from the beginning and hosted a village meeting when it was first being considered.

Mr Griffith said: “Transforming rural infrastructure is vital to keeping homes and businesses connected. I was pleased to support Bury village to make sure their full-fibre project progressed and delighted that the work has now been completed. Well done to Richard Champness, Nick Stripp, Luke and all the residents who made it possible.

“If you or someone you know is still waiting for their fast broadband, there is a further scheme coming to West Sussex which will see investment of £100 million to connect the most ‘hard to reach’ areas across our community.