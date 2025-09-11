MP celebrates opening of the new Croft pharmacy building in Eastergate

Barnham’s and Eastergate’s MP, Andrew Griffith, was invited to cut the ribbon for the new pharmacy at the Croft Practice on Saturday morning (6th September). The new purpose-built medical centre and pharmacy has been 20 years in the planning and is a significant investment into the future of the community.

A gathering of pharmacy staff, medical practice staff, and the now-retired GPs who brought the vision of the medical centre and pharmacy to life, celebrated together to mark the official opening of the new premises.

Dr Ian Buchanan said that the new pharmacy premises are a big improvement on the old site “which was like working in a cupboard!” The staff and customers now have more space and a fresh welcoming feel. He thanked his wife Jenny who supported the project as its Company Secretary and helped the pharmacy in the transition.

He also thanked Dan Jones of Black Circle for the fitting out of the pharmacy.

Andrew Griffith MP and the Croft Pharmacy team outside the new premises in Eastergate

Dr Buchanan, Richard Paterson, Andrew Bridger and Sue Rose bought the land in 2006 knowing then that the surgery needed to expand with the increasing population in the area. He said: “I am proud that we have managed to provide this magnificent building as our legacy.”

Judith Walker, the former practice Manager also had a big role in helping the whole project come to fruition. She worked tirelessly, negotiating with all parties, writing business plans, and overseeing the planning process administration.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “I was honoured to be invited to officially open the new pharmacy at their very smart new building. I am sure I speak on behalf of all of the local community when I share thanks to everyone who had the vision and the tenacity to deliver these vital new health facilities.Our pharmacies are so important as part of a community’s health provision, and I wish Nick Mycroft and all his team a successful future in their home.”