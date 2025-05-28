MP enjoys a whirl around the dancefloor at Bexhill Senior Citizens’ Club

Bexhill MP, Kieran Mullan, was delighted to join the popular sequence dancing group at Bexhill Senior Citizens’ Club when he visited the club based in Eversley Road earlier this week.

During his visit, Kieran was shown around the club by Secretary Christine Nee. During the morning of his visit, there were many activities already underway including a ‘knit and natter’ group, a creative writing group and a carpentry/engineering group. Kieran got involved in dancing a waltz with members of the popular sequence dancing group which was in full swing that morning.

Other activities which take place at the club include table tennis, pool, crafting, bingo or members can just pop in for a coffee to meet and chat with friends. During the dance break, Kieran spent time talking to members to find out how they got involved in the club and what it means to them.

Christine explained that the club’s facilities are available to members for a small annual membership fee and small charges for activities and refreshments which help to cover the costs of running the building. It is entirely run by volunteers and membership is open to anyone over the age of 55. They currently have over 200 members but the club is always keen to welcome new members.

Kieran Mullan taking part in sequence dancing at Bexhill Senior Citizens' Club

Following the visit Kieran said “I really enjoyed my visit to the Bexhill Senior Citizens’ Club where everyone made me so welcome. It was great to sit down to chat to members over a cup of tea during the dance break to hear about why they enjoying being part of the club and to discuss other issues which are important to them. This friendly club is really important to its members and has helped create new friendships through its activities as well as being a convenient space to meet in the heart of the town. I’d like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who help to run the club through their many roles, their support is absolutely vital to the club’s success.”

Club Secretary, Christine Nee said "Thank you to Kieran and Frances for taking time out of their busy schedules to pay us a visit. It's good to know that our MP takes an interest in and is available to our elderly community. Do come and see us again - maybe some line dancing next time?"

For more information about the club, telephone 01424 212 911 or email [email protected]