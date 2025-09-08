MP for Mid Sussex launches 2025 Christmas card competition for local pupils

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has launched her inaugural Christmas card competition, and is calling on pupils from schools across the constituency to take part.

Open to children and young people from Reception to Year 13, the competition invites students to design a festive image for the front of Alison’s official Christmas card, which will be sent across Mid Sussex over the festive period.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the creativity and imagination of local students,” said Alison Bennett MP. “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get involved in something fun, and have their work shared with the wider community.”

Alison added: “We have so many talented young people here in Mid Sussex, and I can’t wait to see the festive designs they come up with this year.”

As well as having their design featured on the card, the overall winner will receive a winner’s prize. Runners-up in the Infant, Junior, and Secondary school categories will be recognised for their achievement. Every pupil who submits a design will also be awarded a certificate of participation.

The competition is open to all school-aged children living in Mid Sussex, and artwork can be created using pencil, pen or paint – although entrants are asked not to use glitter or 3D materials, as these don’t reproduce well when scanned for print.

Entries must be collected in by schools by Tuesday 30th September, with collections arranged for Thursday 2nd October. Each submission must include the pupil’s full name, age, year group and school name.

Local schools interested in taking part are encouraged to get in touch with Ms Bennett’s office by emailing [email protected] or calling 01444 224458