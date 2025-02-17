MP Helena Dollimore visits Emmaus Hastings and Rother

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has visited homelessness charity Emmaus Hastings and Rother to meet with their community members and discuss key issues.

On Friday 7 February, Helena Dollimore MP, toured Emmaus Hastings and Rother’s residential community – home to 23 people – and the charity’s large Second-hand Superstore. Emmaus Hastings and Rother support people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support, and work opportunities.

In addition to meeting with the charity’s staff and local volunteers, Helena met with companions – people supported by the charity – to hear first-hand about their experiences at Emmaus and overcoming homelessness.

After the visit, Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore said: “Emmaus carries out vital work tackling homelessness in our community. With the worst housing crisis in living memory, too many people are being forced into homelessness.

L-R: Emmaus Hastings & Rother Companion Alistair, Emmaus Hastings & Rother Community Manager Zach Hurst, and Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore.

“I am proud that the Labour Government is reforming Britain’s housing sector by strengthening protections and rights for renters and delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable houses in a generation.”

Zach Hurst, Community Manager at Emmaus Hastings and Rother, said: "We were delighted to welcome MP Helena Dollimore to our community. The visit allowed us to highlight our work and the real difference that long-term support can make in providing stability and breaking the cycle of homelessness.”

Emmaus Hastings is an independent local charity governed by a board of trustees. Whilst its work is focused locally, the charity is also a proud and active member of the Emmaus UK Federation, Emmaus Europe, and Emmaus International.

For more information about Emmaus Hastings and how you can get involved, please visit emmaus.org.uk/hastings-rother/