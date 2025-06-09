MP John Milne visits residents in care home in Horsham

John Milne, the Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham visited Barchester’s Westlake House Care Home in Horsham to meet with the residents and staff and discuss current matters within the local community.

John Milne joined residents for a coffee morning on Thursday 29th May 2025. John spent time with the residents answering their questions and gave an interesting insight into being a Member of Parliament and his role within the local community.

General Manager at Westlake House, Christine Sullivan said: “It was a pleasure to host a coffee morning with residents and the MP for Horsham John Milne. The residents had a lively debate regarding a wide range of issues that were important to them. John was given a tour of the home where he met several members of staff and residents.”

Brian Lovis, resident at Westlake House care home said “I very much enjoyed John Milne’s visit to Westlake, the conversation and discussions were very interesting and engaging.”

John Milne in discussion with the residents of Westlake House

Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides residential care and nursing care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.