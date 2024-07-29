MP joins Sidley Cricket Club and attends postponed D-Day commemorations
Kieran joined members of Sidley Cricket Club (SCC) at their fundraiser for the continued redevelopment of St Mary’s Recreation Ground and attended postponed D-Day commemorations in Robertsbridge.
SCC, formed in 1901, relocated from Hastings to their founding ground in at St Mary’s Recreation Ground. Whilst basic facilities have been successfully installed, the club has been raising money for a new and much-needed pavilion.
SCC’s aim is to redevelop and create a youth and ladies’ cricket facility at St. Mary’s Recreation Ground (SMRG) in Bexhill, as well as hold a summer cricket celebration for its 125th anniversary in 2026.
Kieran commented: “It was great to join Sidley Cricket Club at their fundraiser to raise money for their planned new club house. Jamie and the rest of the volunteers that run the club do a fantastic job helping people stay fit and active playing cricket and keeping the ground in an excellent state for other people to enjoy.”
The D-Day commemorations in Robertsbridge were postponed from last month and Kieran met with and thanked organisers from Robertsbridge Bonfire Society and the Royal British Legion (RBL).
Kieran commented: “It is always an honour to speak to those working with charities such as the RBL as they look to provide financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, as well as their families and dependants.
"Commemoration days, such as D-Day, are so important to keep in our mind the sacrifice made by so many soldiers that day to achieve the victory made. Huge thanks to Robertsbridge Bonfire Society for putting this on.”
