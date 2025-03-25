MP opens new Macmillan counselling suite in Midhurst

Midhurst’s MP Andrew Griffith was joined by the staff and volunteers of the Midhurst Macmillan Service as he cut the ribbon to formally open their new counselling suite, based in the Pearson Building at the Midhurst Community Hospital.

Jo Stuttaford, the Macmillan Service Lead, welcomed Andrew to see their offices and to meet the teams who provide important nursing care and counselling to palliative and end of life patients and their families. The local service is jointly funded by the NHS and charity Midhurst Palliative Care.

The new counselling suite provides a quiet, comfortable place for patients to receive specialist support with a trained therapist whose care extends to bereavement counselling for partners and families. It is thanks to local fundraising that they have been able to redecorate and refurbish the offices to provide a warm welcome.

The Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care Service was set up in 2006, when the inpatient unit at King Edward VII Hospital closed. They subsequently pioneered an innovative, community-based specialist palliative care service, the first of its kind in the country, that enabled many more people to have the choice to be cared for or die at home.

The Midhurst Macmillan Service now covers over 400 square miles, into parts of Hampshire, Surrey and much of West Sussex.

Andrew Griffith spoke to all of the teams who either deliver care or help to keep the service running. He also met Emma Harrison, their fundraising manager who helps to coordinate and promote the events to raise vital funds for Midhurst Palliative Care. The Cowdray Estate have confirmed that they will be their charity partner for the next two years and will be hosting some fantastic community events later this year. The Gundog Challenge on Sunday 24th April will be collecting funds for the charity.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “The Midhurst Macmillan Service is such an important service to have in the community. I was struck by the deep dedication and care they have in providing end of life care with grace and dignity. I hope to see this service going for another forty years supported by the generosity of some great fundraising activities.”