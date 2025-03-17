MP says a ‘Big Thank You’ to last bank on Midhurst high street

Andrew Griffith MP, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, formally re-opened the refreshed and rebranded branch of Midhurst’s Nationwide on Friday afternoon (14th) by cutting the ribbon. The Nationwide also launched their ‘Big Thank You’ to customers last week with the gift of £50 to 12 million of its account holders.

The Nationwide’s modernisation programme of all 605 branches is a visible commitment to local high streets, and in many areas, they are the ‘last bank standing’ as is the case in Midhurst.

The modernised branch of Midhurst’s Nationwide now provides a warm welcome to customers who bank with the member-owned mutual. Customers benefit from a friendly face-to-service and a whole range of financial products support. Personal contact is still an important factor for many customers when banking. It is through this personal customer relationship that Nationwide staff can also support vulnerable customers and identify potential fraud or scam activity.

Andrew personally thanked the team for their services and customer care. He was joined by Jessica Hughes, Senior Branch Manager, Louise Dumigam, Area Director and the branch team.

More than a third of households in the Arundel and South Downs constituency have at least one Nationwide customer living there, and they are the second largest provider of mortgages and savings in the UK. The business invests 1 per cent of their pretax profits into social initiatives.

Andrew was delighted to hear more about the Nationwide’s support to people with dementia and their carers through free clinics with specially trained Admiral Nurses. This added level of expert care is available to anyone who needs the service, regardless of who they bank with. Over the next three years, Nationwide’s partnership with Dementia UK will fund 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and offer free clinics across 200 of its branches, supporting 100,000 people.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “This is terrific for Midhurst’s high street which will benefit from the continued presence of face to face banking, a commitment they have made until at least 2028. Nationwide are going above and beyond what many banks do. It was a privilege to have been invited to cut their ribbon and meet the fantastic team.”