MP: South Downs residents must have their say on planning in National Park

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, is encouraging all residents in the South Downs National Park to have their say on the Local Plan review to help shape the future of development within the Park.

The South Downs National Park has one of the most unique built environments within a protected landscape in the UK.

As Britain’s most populated National Park with over 113,000 residents, it spans 15 different local authority areas across three counties and has four bustling market towns.

It boasts 167 conservation areas – more than any other National Park in the UK – as well as 18 distinctive landscape types, over 1,000 designated spaces for wildlife and well over 5,800 listed buildings.

Andrew Griffith MP on South Downs Way.

Dealing with around 5,000 planning cases a year, the National Park is one of the country’s top 30 busiest Planning Authorities.

More than 600 comments have been received so far to the initial consultation. The adopted Local Plan says how and where development should take place in the National Park and is now due for review to ensure it addresses important issues including nature recovery, climate change and supporting thriving communities.

The current consultation on the scope of the plan and how people want to be involved closes on Monday, September 16. There will be a further consultation on the first draft of the plan early next year.

Andrew Griffith said: “I hope residents will take part in the survey to help shape – and more importantly to protect – the South Downs National Park. There is so much at stake and we must all have our say at every given opportunity. "

Take part in the online survey at: https://sdnpalocalplanreview.commonplace.is/