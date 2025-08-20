MP visits Battle Memorial Hall

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill & Battle visited Battle Memorial Hall to meet new Chair, Helen Baker, and members of the committee to discuss funding to give the hall a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the hall’s small entrance hidden on Battle High Street which houses the Town Memorial, this community space reveals a maze of impressive rooms, which host a broad range of events for all age groups, from baby groups to fitness classes, film nights, theatre productions and their annual Christmas Festivities.

Additionally, rooms can be hired for personal events, such as baby showers, birthday parties, weddings and wakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his visit, Kieran said: “Battle Memorial Hall is an excellent community hub and is supported by a diligent team of volunteers who facilitate the continued use of this venue. I found the theatre particularly impressive and look forward to attending a production in the future.”

Kieran with committee members.

Helen Baker, new Chair of Battle Memorial Hall Committee said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Dr Mullan and to share its history along with the wide variety of activities that take place here. As a charity, Battle Memorial Hall relies on ongoing support to ensure it remains a welcoming and accessible space at the heart of our community for many years to come.”