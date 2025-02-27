MP visits Egerton Park Bowls Club

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle, recently visited Egerton Park Bowls Club to meet with members and learn more about the vital role the club plays in promoting health, wellbeing, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, Kieran spoke with members Tink and Allison, who highlighted the positive impact the club has on keeping people active and socially engaged. He also had the opportunity to try his hand at bowls, much to the amusement of the members.

Kieran also met with Club Chairman, Denis, to discuss the club’s ambitious plans to install a state-of-the-art solar energy system. With rising utility costs and an ageing building, the installation of a solar grid would significantly reduce expenses while also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy supply. The club hopes that surplus energy could also benefit surrounding businesses.

Commenting on the visit, Kieran said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran playing Bowls with Members

"Egerton Park Bowls Club is a fantastic community asset, providing opportunities for people to stay active and socially connected. Their plans for a new solar grid are both forward-thinking and necessary, helping to secure the club’s future while also promoting sustainability. I fully support their efforts to make their building more energy-efficient and ensure it remains a valued part of the community for years to come."

The Chairman, Denis Parkinson said "Myself and the board were delighted to welcome Kieran to our Bowls Club to hear about our ambitions to reduce our carbon footprint. For our plans to be realised, there are certain obstacles to overcome and I'm delighted that Kieran showed an interest in helping us wherever possible."

Egerton Park Bowls Club remains committed to serving the local community and is looking forward to making its sustainability plans a reality.