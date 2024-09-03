MP visits Little Gate Farm to find out more about successful employment programmes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of his visits to local organisations through the summer recess period, Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle, met with Andrea Randall-Smith, CEO of Little Gate Farm and her hard-working team at the charity’s farm in Beckley Kieran was keen to find out more about the work they do to help young people and adults with learning disabilities and autism into paid employment, and how he can help.

Little Gate Farm is also about to open a new college this September based at the Pelham in Bexhill. To support their college students, the charity is looking for local employers to offer internships and work experience placements where their students would be supported by a personal work coach.

The charity was born out of a vision to enrich the lives of people with learning disabilities and autism by offering programmes which build professional skills for specific roles in paid employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Gate Farm informs that only 6% of adults with learning disabilities and autism in paid employment. To support young people and adults with learning difficulties who want to learn the skills needed for paid employment, Little Gate offers Supported Training, Supported Apprenticeship and Supported Employment opportunities for adults.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP taking part in activities at Little Gate Farm.

Whilst meeting with the team at Little Gate Farm, Kieran got involved with some plant seedlings for their cut flower business and found out about the wide range of opportunities the charity offers for work and personal skills development.

Kieran said: “This is a truly fantastic charity with a proven track record of success which is able to provide the opportunity for people with learning difficulties to expand their skillsets for the workplace, whilst being continually supported.

"I heard from Andrea and her team that Little Gate is not just about helping people to earn an income, the programmes they run help the improve people's self-esteem, confidence and independence as well. I am pleased to know that such a great organisation is based in our constituency and look forward to assisting however I am able.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If any Bexhill employers are interested in finding out more about offering work placements, please do get in touch.”

Andrea said: "We enjoyed welcoming our local MP, Kieran, to Little Gate at our work training centre. His visit and discussions were a testament to the vital role our work plays in supporting the community, and we're pleased to have his support in championing the impact and difference we strive to make every day for our work trainees."