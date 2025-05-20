MP visits Pumpkin Patch nursery school in Steyning

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited the Pumpkin Patch nursery in Steyning on Friday to see how they are delivering high quality early years education, but also to listen to their concerns about how new government policies are impacting the sector.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP met with owner Anita O’Hara and her team at the school which is based at the Chanctonfold estate, a site they have had since January 2023. Anita has been running the Pumpkin Patch nurseries since 1996, and now owns six sites throughout West Sussex. Combined, they have almost 500 places for children from babies through to five years old.

The Steyning nursery also runs a Forest School, inspired by the Forest Schools of Scandinavia, and an important part of the children’s’ outdoor learning and play, teaching them to explore, respect nature, climb and adventure. The Worthing branch extends their play and education through a Beach School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP was given a tour of the early years setting which has been carefully designed for each age group and filled with wooden toys and play equipment to support the different stages of development and learning.

1. Andrew Griffith MP with Anita O’Hara (centre), owner of Pumpkin Patch Nurseries, and Area Manager Denise Franklin.

The visit was also an opportunity for Andrew Griffith to hear from the owner about the latest challenges they face following new government guidelines, issued with little notice.

Since April this year, nurseries are no longer allowed to charge for consumables, including for food and nappies, something which they could do before and which has always helped them to balance their overall running costs. From this September, the government is expanding the free childcare entitlement from 15 hours to 30 hours a week and is expected to buy around 80 per cent of nursery school places. However, the government funding does not match the actual cost of delivery.

The Pumpkin Patch is one of many local early years settings that provides in-house chef-prepared healthy meals. This provision gives the nursery more control over what is consumed at school and helps them to manage any allergies safely. But without adequate funding or being allowed to charge for this as an extra on top of the funded hours, the alternative would mean parents having to provide their children’s lunch every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to meet Anita O’Hara and her highly qualified team, to see just why the Pumpkin Patch nurseries are such a popular choice for young families. It is a lovely setting and full of happy children and staff.

“I understand the challenges and headwinds that are impacting early years settings everywhere and I share their concerns. The government must go further, and quickly, to make sure that the delivery of extended free hours does not result in the loss of nursery places, a vital part of a community’s infrastructure.”