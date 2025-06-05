MP welcomes progress on Midhurst road closure but still pushing for further delay

Midhurst MP, Andrew Griffith, is continuing to press West Sussex County Council for a delay to the planned SGN’s gas works on North Street in Midhurst.

SGN wrote to businesses and residents last week to say they planned to undertake essential gas works over a period of 5 weeks in June and July. The associated roadworks to include 2-way traffic lights in the high street, was approved by West Sussex County Council who have an obligation to permit the works.

However, the timing of the works has caused alarm because it is in the middle of the summer season and the local sporting calendar which includes major events at Cowdray and Goodwood. This is why the MP has been pressing for an autumn start date.

Andrew Griffith MP commented: “As I commented last week, these badly timed roadworks to enable gas repairs could be problematic for Midhurst if the traffic is not properly managed and mitigated. Major local sporting events bring much needed trade to the town as well as a great deal of traffic and which is why the summer season must be avoided for any non-urgent roadworks.

Andrew Griffith MP in Midhurst

"I have been speaking to the county council since the works were first announced and they have initially pushed back the start date to the end of July. I think this is still too soon and have asked them to go back again and seek a later and less disruptive start date. I will issue any further updates I receive.”