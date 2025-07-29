MPs learn about farmers’ work to support the environment, grow the economy and boost public health during West Sussex farm tour

MPs on an NFU scheme visited a West Sussex farm to learn about the challenges facing the horticulture sector and growers’ work to support the environment.

The MPs toured Barfoots’ family-owned Sefter Farm, near Bognor Regis, where they saw how vegetables are grown sustainably and learned about the farm’s work to turn waste into renewable energy through an on-site anaerobic digestion plant.

They were also put to work in the fields, harvesting some of the 4,500 acres of sweetcorn and 300 acres of courgettes planted this year.

MP for Reading West and Mid Berkshire Olivia Bailey, MP for North West Cambridgeshire Sam Carling, MP for Cannock Chase Josh Newbury, MP for South West Devon Rebecca Smith, MP for South Cotswolds Dr Roz Savage and MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth Rachel Taylor were taking part in the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme.

From left to right: MP Rachel Taylor, MP Sam Carling and MP Josh Newbury pictured during the tour of the Barfoots in West Sussex.

The scheme, launched last year in partnership with sponsoring organisations ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, showcases the industry and enables participating MPs from all political parties to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.

During the visit to Sefter Farm, the MPs discussed key challenges growers are facing with NFU National Horticulture Board Chair Martin Emmett, Founder and Chair of Barfoots Peter Barfoot CBE, group CEO Julian Marks and Farms Director Neil Cairns.

Mr Emmett, who is himself a West Sussex grower, said: “Days like this are vital to ensure MPs have a proper understanding of the issues and challenges faced by the farming industry and the key role farmers and growers play in feeding the nation, driving the economy, supporting the environment and improving public health.

“When the MPs had a go at harvesting some of the crops they saw how hard the work is and the value of the Seasonal Worker Scheme.

Pictured at the farm’s anaerobic digestor plant are, from left to right: MP Olivia Bailey, MP Roz Savage, MP Rebeca Smith, and anaerobic digester plant manager Alex Semenyuk.

“By seeing how waste is turned into renewable energy, along with other sustainable farming methods adopted on the farm, they learned how farmers and growers are fully invested in the circular economy and supporting their communities and the environment.”

During the visit it was highlighted to MPs how the nation’s fruit and vegetable growers can play a key role in the government’s 10-Year Health Plan for England.

The economic value of farming to the economy was also discussed. Agriculture underpins the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, food and drink, which is worth £147.8 billion to the UK economy and supports 4.38 million jobs.

Mr Emmett said: “Getting MPs out in farm really is the best way to help them to understand the issues.

From left to right are: MP Olivia Bailey, MP Rebecca Smith, Barfoots Group CEO Julian Marks, MP Rachel Taylor, MP Sam Carling, MP Roz Savage, MP Josh Newbury, NFU National Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair Martin Emmett and Founder and Chair of Barfoots Peter Barfoot.

“There is also a growing understanding among urban MPs about how our farming industry is vital to towns and cities, as well as rural areas, by playing a big role in supporting urban economies and supporting the hospitality sector.”

Mr Marks said: “The NFU Food and Farming Fellowship has been a wonderful opportunity for the Barfoots team to showcase their work in delivering sustainably grown veg to consumers across the UK.

“Encouraging more politicians and policy makers to engage with the farming industry and understand the strategic importance and complex and varied nature of the industry remains a priority.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues at the NFU and in the wider industry to enable that engagement.”

Other issues discussed included increasing costs being piled on horticulture businesses, fairness in the supply chain, inefficiencies in the planning system and the need for long-term certainty over the Seasonal Worker Scheme.

These are featured in the NFU’s revised Horticulture Growth Strategy, which calls on the government to unlock the barriers for growth and to deliver confidence back into the sector.

The original strategy, first launched in 2023 and revised in 2024, attracted a lot of attention from the previous government and secured several important commitments in the No 10 Farm to Fork summits in each year.

Now, under the Labour government, there is a renewed opportunity for policy makers to deliver on this ambition for growth by unlocking the 10 building blocks outlined in this strategy.

These include providing longer-term access to labour, delivering access to affordable and sustainable energy supplies, providing access to crop protection, investing in infrastructure to enable guaranteed access to water in dry periods and ensuring government environmental incentive schemes are accessible to horticulture businesses.