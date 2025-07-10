Much-loved Horsham resident Sybil Cole celebrates 103 remarkable years

Horsham’s Sybil Cole marked an extraordinary milestone this week as she celebrated her 103rd birthday, surrounded by family, friends, and admiration from her local community. Known for her quick wit, kind heart, and unwavering love of butter, Sybil remains a cherished figure in Horsham — a spirited centenarian whose warmth and resilience continue to inspire all who know her.

Born in County Armagh, Northern Ireland in 1921, she was the youngest of four children. Her father managed the linen mill in Bessbrook, and the close-knit community shaped her values of resilience and kindness from an early age.

In 1948, she moved to London, where she raised her two sons and spent many happy years working as a school dinner lady. Later in life, she settled in Horsham, where she enjoyed retirement surrounded by friends, family, and a very well-kept garden.

Sybil's lovely smile

Despite standing just 4 feet 10 inches tall, she’s always been a bundle of energy. Locals remember her tending to her garden, attending pensioners' clubs, and brightening up every room she entered with her dry humour and generous spirit.

Now living at King’s Court Care Home, she continues to impress staff and visitors alike with her sharp mind and strong character. While her hearing may have faded a little, her sense of humour certainly hasn’t.

When asked the secret to her longevity, she doesn’t hesitate:

“Plenty of meat and veg – and I never held back on the butter or salt!”

Sybil's family

Her family, including her two sons and three grandchildren, say she remains a true inspiration – a woman who’s lived through more than a century of change, and never stopped adapting, laughing, and loving.

Thanks to the excellent care from the team at King’s Court, she’s enjoying life in comfort and good company.

“She’s small but mighty,” says her family. “We’re incredibly proud of her.”