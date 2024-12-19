Multiply your skills with free maths courses for adults in East Sussex

Free maths courses are available to adults in East Sussex to help build numeracy skills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People aged 19 and over without a GCSE at grade C (or equivalent) in maths or who need to improve their maths skills are being reminded that innovative courses are available across the county until March 2025 to upskill maths knowledge.

The free numeracy courses, which aim to help adults become more confident with numbers, are being offered through the Multiply programme, a government funded scheme commissioned by the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The easy access programme includes courses concentrating on day-to-day life skills such as budgeting and understanding payslips, as well as sessions that combine maths with other subjects including pottery, cookery and horticulture so people can improve their numeracy in a relaxed and fun environment.

ESCC

More than 2,500 people have taken part in the Multiply programme in East Sussex since it began in January last year, and previous learners have had very positive experiences.

One participant who attended a DIY course said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the whole course. It was led by friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable people.

“It was especially appreciated to be taught DIY by a woman. It felt quite empowering. My confidence in maths, which has always been a massive fear of mine, has definitely improved and for this, I am truly thankful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A learner who attended an accredited Maths Functional Skills course said: “With the help and guidance from my tutor Tracy, I was able to achieve my target quickly.

“With the completion of this course, I have been able to enrol on another course to further my professional development, a PGCE to gain full teaching status.”

Another participant who took a spreadsheet course said: “Thank you so much again for all this wonderful support and for your lovely, fun, no-fuss approach to this subject, which has always felt like a huge challenge to me.”

The courses are designed to fit around people’s lives and include one-to-one support options as well as small group classes and online sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They vary in length from a few hours each week for a set number of weeks to one-off workshops.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion and special education needs at East Sussex County Council, said: “We use maths in our everyday lives often without realising it, but for people who struggle with numbers, a lack of numeracy skills can make day-to-day tasks, employment or education much harder.

“Whether you would like help managing your bills and budgeting or want to have the confidence to help your children with their maths homework, good numeracy skills may unlock opportunities to help you achieve more in your life.

“Don’t let a lack of confidence with numbers hold you back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Penny di Cara, lead member for economy, added: “The Multiply programme aims to give people skills for life.

“Good maths skills are key to unlocking employment prospects, higher wages, and better wellbeing, as well as giving people the confidence to progress to higher levels of training.

“In addition, businesses who develop their employees’ numeracy skills can boost productivity, increase profits, and improve employee retention.

“I encourage anyone who would like to improve their maths to visit the Multiply page on the Careers East Sussex website to find out more.”

Fully funded Multiply courses are available until March 2025 and the programme accepts self-referrals. For more information and to sign up to courses, visit www.careerseastsussex.co.uk/multiply.