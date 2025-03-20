Mums go free this Mother's Day at Amberley Museum

As a thank you, any Mum visiting Amberley Museum on Mother’s Day, Sunday 30 March, can enjoy free admission to the Museum and have a fun packed day out with special activities including driving a diesel locomotive and browsing the local craft stalls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amberley Museum is home to the only traditional working print shop in the South of England, where Mums can try their hand at printing a souvenir and children can have a go at printing one too. The West Sussex Woodturners will also be offering the opportunity to create your own wooden ornament to take home.

Mums and children can also visit the pottery with our resident potter, who will be offering a chance to make a keepsake. (Please note there is a small additional charge per person for this activity and for the woodturning).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the craft stalls with talented local craftspeople demonstrating and selling their products, before treating Mum to a light lunch or a Mother’s Day cream tea for two in the Limeburners Café.

Mother's Day at Amberley Museum

Travel around the site on the narrow-gauge train and classic buses is free and included with your admission.

Tickets must be pre-booked online for this special Mother’s Day event on Sunday 30 March. Make sure to book Mum a complimentary admission ticket!

Where most activities are included in our admission price, there may be some small fees for some special activities, and donations are always welcome.

Exhibit At This Event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother's Day at Amberley Museum

If you are a local craftsperson or demonstrator and would like to be part of this event, Amberley Museum have limited spaces available. Please contact [email protected] for more information.