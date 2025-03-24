Mum’s the word, as families prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day
The card is taking centre stage at Primark Square and will be there until close of business on Sunday.
The display serves two purposes: it is an ideal backdrop for photos and it is a reminder to shoppers that Mother’s Day is coming.
The Beacon Community Manager Hend Moussa said the giant card was proving a great attraction for selfies and photos.
“It’s a colourful reminder to all of us to find time for our mums this Sunday,” Hend said. “The display is proving very popular, but there are still a few days left for that selfie. So grab a photo and send it to her. It’s bound to raise a smile and show your Mum that you are thinking of her!”