Murder, Mystery and Mayhem - Pauline Rowson at Boxgrove Village Hall

Bestselling local author Pauline Rowson will entertain us on Wed Mar 5th at 2pm with a talk on how she plots, researches and writes her bestselling crime novels. She is known for her Solent Mystery novels featuring DI Andy Horton, Her other series are the Art Marvik mysteries and the Inspector Ryga crime thrillers.

Doors open at 1.30pm , Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE.

Visitors welcome. £8 on the door. Free car park!

More information on the Society and speaker at chichesterliterarysociety.org