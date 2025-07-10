Music at the Bandstand in Memorial Gardens, Crawley, is back for the summer

Music at the bandstand is back

Music at the Bandstand is back in Memorial Gardens this summer with a fantastic line-up of local bands and artists from 12 noon to 3pm on selected Thursdays and Saturdays throughout July and August.

You can enjoy free live music on Saturday 12, Thursday 17, Saturday 26 and Thursday 31 July, as well as Saturday 9, Thursday 14 and Saturday 23 August. Residents are encouraged to bring a picnic, water and blanket or chair, however there is limited seating available.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community engagement and culture at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Music at the Bandstand is a fantastic afternoon of free entertainment showcasing some of the town’s local music talent. It was great to go along to the first session last week and I hope that residents enjoy the upcoming sessions throughout the summer.”