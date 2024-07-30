Music community comes together to fund replacement for stolen guitar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented singer-songwriter Jack Boyd was playing a local music festival in Midhurst when a total stranger walked off with his guitar.

Fellow musician Cheryl Craven has started a crowdfund campaign in the hope of turning a nasty incident into good news.

The Midhurst Street Festival took place on Saturday, July 27. The event was hailed a great success featuring music workshops for kids and performances by local musicians. Only one incident marred the fun. When performer Jack Boyd paused to help the organisers for a moment, a stranger walked off with his guitar.

"I'd had that guitar for 20 years," Jack explained, "I've written all my best songs on it. It was given to me by my father and I had hoped to pass it on to my daughter one day."

Jack with his guitar in happier times.

A distraught Jack was driven round by locals as he followed the trail of the 'mystery man' spotted by witnesses heading out of town. Despite everyone's best efforts, the stranger has yet to be identified or the guitar returned.

"The one good thing that has come out of this," said Jack, in an emotional moment. "I realised how lovely the people of Midhurst can be as they all rallied round."

Like many musicians since COVID, Jack struggles to make the fees he receives for performing cover all his costs, yet often plays for free to support local causes and the local music scene. The guitar was effectively stolen in plain sight and not covered by insurance.

Friend and fellow musician Cheryl Craven was so moved by Jack's story that she has got together with artists and supporters of local music to crowdfund a replacement guitar for Jack.

"We can't replace the sentimental value, but at least we can help Jack get playing again." she says.

Cheryl hopes that together we can all turn a nasty, selfish act by one man into a good news story that celebrates the true heart of the community and shows the world that music, musicians and artists are valued more in our society than than cheats and thieves.