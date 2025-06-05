Music conference season fast approaching for West Sussex

We’re counting down to two conferences taking place later this month, but there’s still time to book a place at either! The Sussex Secondary Music Conference takes place on Thursday 19 June at the University of Sussex, Brighton, and the West Sussex Primary and SEND Music Education Conference will be on Monday 30 June at Christ’s Hospital School, Horsham.

There are a handful of places available to be booked at both conferences, with conference attendees having a wide range of workshops to choose from to further their learning.

At the Sussex Secondary Music Conference, hosted by the University of Sussex in collaboration with West Sussex Music and Create Music, highlights will include keynotes from –

Professor Martin Fautley on assessment and progression in the classroom, and

Professor Simon Purcell and Pauline Black on developing a jazz mindset: why groove your classroom.

Workshops through the day will include a focus on music technology including pathways at KS4 and beyond; creative use of AI; diversifying the KS4 curriculum; singing in the KS3 classroom; improvisation in the classroom – easy wins; and embedding musical assessment.

At the West Sussex Primary and SEND Music Education conference there is a wide selection of workshops to choose from, whatever level of expertise you have. Options include -

Ben Sellers on creative and inclusive music making, looking at how we can use IT and iPads in music sessions with all cohorts.

‘Zero to hero’ instrumental sessions covering learning to play and teach the djembe drum, the recorder and the ukelele. All sessions are run by experts.

Singing, composition and conducting workshops

Alison Sutton, Assistant Head and Inclusion Lead at West Sussex Music, said:

“Both of these conferences offer the opportunity to learn new skills, discover valuable resources and stay connected with the latest developments in music education - we look forward to seeing you there!”

These conferences are FREE to all Sussex Music Hub schools, partners and associates.

To book a space at the secondary conference, go here and for the primary & SEND conference go here.