Music festival at the Stade this Easter Saturday

This Easter weekend, on Easter Saturday, there will be a half day music festival held on the Stade in the Old Town. Live performances will run from 2pm to 6pm. The Hastings Easter Festival is a free-entry live music event, to celebrate Easter within the community.

This line up starts with three local Hastings acts. Followed at 3pm by rapper Feed'Em from London, who is set to bring his high-energy grime and rap music to Hastings.

He has been a regular at the Stade. London based Inderpaul Sandhu will also be coming to the Stade, with an acoustic set of chilled out R and B music.

A new act to the festival will be R and B and hip hop artist Vess, nominated for the MOBO awards for his single 'Amazing Love' in 2014, back then as the youngest independent solo artist to have a nomination for the awards.

Hastings Easter Festival 2025

Local artists include the talented singer Hannah Atkins Latty; local rap artist Lion Dogg; and hip hop duo Jesus Reignz.

On site food will be available from Harold Hog Roast.

Entry is free with donations welcome. The event has been part sponsored generously by Hastings Youth Trust.

With weather due for good sunshine from midday, the event is open to all, live music starting from 2pm.

More information for the event can be found on the website easterfestival.net. You can also follow the event on Instagram and Facebook @hastingseasterfestival.