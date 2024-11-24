Music For The Memory leads Big Sing

Big Sing for Dementia sufferers

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once in a while the Music For The Memory singing group likes to entertain shoppers in the hope of raising funds for its cause. Last Saturday was one such occasion.

Singing rousing tunes such as It's A Long Way To Tipperary, Bring Me Sunshine and I Do Like to Be Beside The Seaside, this local group entertained shoppers with their enthusiasm for singing. A total of around £500 was raised in just over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "It was so heartwarming to see the reactions of people once they realised what we were there for, and many took the opportunity to find out what we offer our group; their generosity and support is everything to us."

A singing session with Music For The Memory

The group meets on a Monday morning at the Emmanuel Centre in Battle to give dementia sufferers and their carers a little break from their struggles and likes to let others enjoy with them the power of music.

Onlookers joined in and the group is very grateful to the shoppers of Hastings for their support on such a blustery morning.

To learn more about the group and how it may be able to help others with, or caring for someone who has, dementia, please visit their website at https://musicforthememory.net/