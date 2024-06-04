Music in the Park success for parish council
The weather was wonderful and many people enjoyed the day watching Langney Primary Ukulele Orchestra, Langney Drummers, Derry Green, Con Brio, Badra Fusion Belly Dance Troupe and Terry & Becky. We must give them all a big thank you as they all donated their valuable time for free!
The 1st Willingdon Scout Group were cooking burgers and sausages whilst the British Queen ran a beer tent.
The dog show organised by the Seven Sisters Pub was well attended. This attracted a range of pooches who were well behaved and beautifully groomed. The dogs and their owners enjoyed their moment of glory when rosettes were presented.
There was a bouncy castle, face painting for the children and stalls selling a variety of goods. The raffle was extremely popular thanks to the amazing prizes which had been so generously donated by many different companies.
The event was generously sponsored by Orchard Osteopathy, Triangle Fish & Chips, Peter Shoesmith, Willingdon Residents Association, CS Printers, Southern Land Services, Wilmoths & Edkins Millward Property Lawyers.
A massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in making this year’s Music in the Park so successful.
The charities benefiting this year are Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex and Chalk Farm Learning Disabilities Centre.