Music in the Park success for parish council

On Sunday, June 2, Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council held their annual charity event Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground.

The weather was wonderful and many people enjoyed the day watching Langney Primary Ukulele Orchestra, Langney Drummers, Derry Green, Con Brio, Badra Fusion Belly Dance Troupe and Terry & Becky. We must give them all a big thank you as they all donated their valuable time for free!

The 1st Willingdon Scout Group were cooking burgers and sausages whilst the British Queen ran a beer tent.

The dog show organised by the Seven Sisters Pub was well attended. This attracted a range of pooches who were well behaved and beautifully groomed. The dogs and their owners enjoyed their moment of glory when rosettes were presented.

Chair John Pritchett BEM enjoying a ride on the miniature railway.

There was a bouncy castle, face painting for the children and stalls selling a variety of goods. The raffle was extremely popular thanks to the amazing prizes which had been so generously donated by many different companies.

The event was generously sponsored by Orchard Osteopathy, Triangle Fish & Chips, Peter Shoesmith, Willingdon Residents Association, CS Printers, Southern Land Services, Wilmoths & Edkins Millward Property Lawyers.

A massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in making this year’s Music in the Park so successful.