Music play session for young people in St Leonards

By Jenny Lozano
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
This is a lovely opportunity for young people to explore and play with musical instruments, connecting with sound. Led by musician and music therapist Yair Katz, he provides a supportive and curious space to play and explore. Play is a how children learn and music connects us with our senses and emotions.

Location: 1 and 2 Clifton Centre, St Leonards-on-sea

Age group: 5 - 18years

Available tickets:

Explore and play with musical instruments.

Free and Donation (£3) tickets available per session.

From Monday 7th Apr, 09:00 - 10:00

Based at the Clifton Centre's new music room, sessions are suitable for all ages.

Under 7s are welcome but need to be accompanied by a parent/carer. Sessions are kept small, but please note that some young people with auditory sensitivity might find it too stimulating to cope for the whole session.

Sessions are FREE if you receive benefit-related free school meals, are neurodiverse, or other criteria such as child carer. Thanks to PostCode Lottery funding. If you are low waged and can't afford a £3 donation, then please choose a free ticket.

Booking is advisable, but you can also try dropping by, in case there is space.

booking link: https://eequ.org/book/music-play-with-hastings-thrives-14236

