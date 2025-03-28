Music play session for young people in St Leonards
Location: 1 and 2 Clifton Centre, St Leonards-on-sea
Age group: 5 - 18years
Available tickets:
Free and Donation (£3) tickets available per session.
From Monday 7th Apr, 09:00 - 10:00
Based at the Clifton Centre's new music room, sessions are suitable for all ages.
Under 7s are welcome but need to be accompanied by a parent/carer. Sessions are kept small, but please note that some young people with auditory sensitivity might find it too stimulating to cope for the whole session.
Sessions are FREE if you receive benefit-related free school meals, are neurodiverse, or other criteria such as child carer. Thanks to PostCode Lottery funding. If you are low waged and can't afford a £3 donation, then please choose a free ticket.
Booking is advisable, but you can also try dropping by, in case there is space.