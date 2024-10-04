Music spreads joy to residents living with dementia at Haviland House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care has been supporting people living with dementia for nearly a century. At Haviland House, Guild Care’s dedicated dementia care home, a wide range of activities is designed to bring joy and enhance residents’ well-being. Among these activities, music has emerged as a key way to uplift spirits, evoke memories, and foster meaningful connections.

Studies show that music can have a significant impact on people living with dementia, helping to improve memory, cognitive function, and overall quality of life. At Guild Care, music is regularly incorporated into activity sessions, often featuring songs from residents’ favourite artists to stimulate happy memories.

Kerri Sparrowe, care needs coordinator and dementia lead at Haviland House, said, “Music has a remarkable ability to evoke memories and emotions that residents may otherwise struggle to access. It’s wonderful to see how they connect with one another through shared musical experiences, so we actively encourage everyone to join in.

“Dancing, even from a chair, is a wonderful way to stay fit and engaged, and encourages mobility and mental stimulation,” added Kerri. “Our musical sessions are always a hit, filling the home with laughter and joy.”

Music is always playing within Haviland House, which combines residential living with 24-hour expert nursing and dementia care. Styles range from sensory music during beauty therapy or some 60s music during meals to live performances from a professional opera singer. Residents particularly love Dazz Does Jazz (Darren Clewlow) who sings to all the residents and interacts with them.

One resident, Joyce, said at a recent performance by Dazz: “He is too good to just be performing for us! Can you tell him how much we love him to keep him coming to see us?”

With over 90 years of experience serving the Worthing community, Guild Care remains dedicated to delivering exceptional, person-centred care, helping residents enjoy life and love every day.

To find out more about Guild Care’s homes or services, contact the friendly customer relationship team at 01903 327327 or email them at [email protected].