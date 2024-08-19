Musical reception for Polegate Mayor
The event brought together James MacCleary MP, the vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad, the vice-chairman of Wealden District Council, Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins, members of Polegate Town Council, the Mayor of Seaford Cllr Sally Markwell, the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and representatives from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, Children With Cancer Fund and You Raise Me Up.
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “We were treated to an outstanding performance of ‘A Night At The Musicals’ being superbly directed by Nicola Cullen.
"As always with the talented cast and crew at Polegate Drama Group it’s clear to see their passion and dedication to producing wonderfully entertaining and professional performances. I am extremely proud to support everyone involved in the group with them being a huge credit and asset to our town!”
Chairman of Polegate Drama group Ryan Tate added: “We were really pleased to welcome the local dignitaries to our production and we had a lovely time hosting them and look forward to working with the Mayor to welcome them back to our pantomime Sleeping Beauty in January.”
