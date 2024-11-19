My Choice Christmas Market in Haywards Heath
Come and join us at Mill Green Business Estate on the 30th of November for our first Christmas Market.
We have children's crafts table, hair braiding, visits to Santa in his grotto.
Elegant on the Go will be joining us if you want to have your nails done ready for Christmas parties.
Make your own reindeer food, Christmas card making.
Perfectly Personalised will be showing you all the items you can preorder and have personalised for Christmas.
JJ's sweet Treats will be here with all there Christmas goodies.
Barbecue, fish and chips, alcohol free mulled wine, tea, coffee, raffle, a table where children can choose and wrap a gift for an adult.
Many more fun things going on, including most Christmassy dressed child and most Christmassy dressed dog!
All proceeds will go to Bentswood Hub a local charity supporting local families.