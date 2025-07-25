'My music is an answer to my struggles' 15-year-old from East Sussex releases debut EP after years of school bullying

Erin Colley says that the music she wrote for her debut EP was her answer to years of bullying and social exclusion.

The autistic 15 year-old from East Sussex says her negative experiences started as early as nursery when she recognized a social hierarchy of which she was not a part.

Teased and bullied throughout her primary and secondary school years, she moved schools four times until her final day of secondary school in December 2023 when she left permanently aged 14.

‘My song ‘Go’ is about that last day in school,’ she says. ‘I remember just walking down a little road and some kids started heckling and making rude comments about me. As soon as that group left off, different people came and did the same. It was just one after the other, one after another…’

Erin says that leaving school was one of the best things she ever did and since then she has been free to work on her music, funding the recording of her EP ‘Head On’ by working part-time in a coffee shop.

‘It was very important to me to pay my own way,’ she says. ‘It's my music, my passion, my future and so it should be funded by me. I want to start my life the way I intend to live it - independent, self-sufficient, with full agency over my choices. I'm not afraid to ask for help when I need it, but I don't expect that help unconditionally.’

Erin released her first song ‘Rain Clouds’ last year at 14 and worked again with Brighton-based producer Noelle Jade Robin on another four songs for her EP.

‘I’ve been so lucky to find Noelle,’ she says. ‘She understood my music from the start, seeing it from a female-sensitive, creative perspective, as someone who wants to make art that represents something real. It’s been amazing to see this project through together.’

Erin Colley, 15, has just released her debut EP - Head On.

At the same time, Erin has been performing regularly in Hastings, taking the stage at festivals, gigs and open mic nights from the age of 12.

‘Being an emerging artist on the Hastings music scene has been extremely helpful,’ she says. ‘It's so full of life and there are so many people and artists of all ages, backgrounds, experience and genres, and everyone is so uplifting and supportive. There are lots of opportunities to perform and to find your confidence. I feel I’ve had a lot of encouragement from local music promoters who didn’t care about my age, they just wanted to see what I could do.’

Head On is available on Spotify and all streaming platforms from today – listen here.

For news of upcoming gigs and events follow Erin on Instagram.