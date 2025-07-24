'My story as a feminist on Lewes FC's board' - new book to be published

A female-focused memoir from a former model who disrupted the whole ethos of the football patriarchy at Lewes FC.

Trevor Davies, Publisher of Cassell at Octopus Publishing Group, acquired World English language rights from Nick Walters at David Luxton Associates. It will be published on 31st July 2025, in hardback at £22.

Karen Dobres never expected to fall for football – let alone help revolutionise it. In Pitch Invasion, she shares her hilarious and heartfelt journey from someone who 'always zoned out when bloody football was on the telly' to becoming a Director at Lewes FC – the first football club in the world to pay its women and men players equally.

In 1994, Karen could barely sit through a match at Wembley. Fast forward to 2023, and she's introducing multi-million-pound deals for the women's team of her local club. How does a trained counsellor and former catwalk model end up navigating the male-dominated world of football? And how did she turn her 'imposter syndrome' into a tool for change?

With statues of bisexual pirates, vegan snacks, more women’s toilets than men’s, and even a designated breastfeeding area, Lewes FC is no ordinary football club. It's a pioneering force for equity, inclusion, and innovation. Through Karen's witty, self-deprecating storytelling, Pitch Invasion gives readers an insider's view of the quirky-yet-revolutionary culture at Lewes FC. From organising Suffragette flash mobs to introducing Prosecco on tap at the stadium, Karen brings to life her experiences at this fan-owned, gender-equal club where everyone – from local supporters to pop stars – has helped to shape the future of the game.

From 2017, when women's football was still fighting for recognition, to the present day, Pitch Invasion is the story of how one woman helped lead the charge for gender equality, challenging football's entrenched hegemony, not just for one club, but across the UK.