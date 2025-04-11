Name of the game – local community invited to name Copthorne’s newest care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Copthorne’s newest care home is asking the community for its help to find a new name – and there is a £250 prize available for the winner.

Care UK is building a new care home on Borers Arms Road, and is calling on the local community in West Sussex to help find a name that reflects the uniqueness and cultural history of the village.

The community is being encouraged to share naming suggestions, taking inspiration from the area’s history, landmarks or well-known figures. The winning entry, which will be chosen by a panel of judges, will receive a £250 prize and have the satisfaction of naming a new building in the area.

Justin Daley, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “Choosing a name for a care home is a pivotal moment, and we feel it is important that the name chosen has ties to the community.

“Copthorne isn’t short of cultural and historical inspiration, and we’re confident the residents in the area will have some excellent ideas up their sleeves. Whether the home names put forward are inspired by a beautiful landscape or a famous figure, we can’t wait to hear people’s suggestions.”

Those wishing to enter the Care UK home naming competition for the new property in Copthorne can visit careuk.com/copthorne-home-naming-competition before 11.59pm on 29th April 2025 to make their suggestions.*

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home in Copthorne will incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, providing residential, dementia and respite care for up to 78 people. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

*Terms and conditions apply