National Apprenticeships Week marked by Wealden District Council

Wealden District Council is one of many UK organisations and businesses celebrating National Apprenticeships Week and the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

National Apprenticeships Week runs from Monday 10 February to Sunday 16 February. It aims to inform and inspire the next generation of apprentices and apprenticeship employers, and ensure that every individual and employer understands the value of apprenticeships as a route to opportunity and economic success.

Last year six enthusiastic apprentices joined Wealden council’s Housing, Land Charges, Caretaking, Information Governance and Waste Management teams. Each apprentice receives on-the-job training from experienced council officers and the council’s own Learning and Development Team, whilst undertaking qualifications with a variety of different training providers including East Sussex College.

East Sussex County Council’s TRANSFORM service will be on the road in each of the five districts and boroughs in East Sussex during National Apprenticeships Week, offering drop-in sessions, for organisations to come and find out more about apprenticeships

One of these sessions will take place on Tuesday 11 February, from10.30am to 1.30pm at the Civic Centre in Uckfield. Wealden council officers will be at the event to give the opportunity to local businesses to come along and ask questions and get advice.

Wealden council has had several successes with apprenticeships, with many of the apprentices gaining permanent employment with the authority once they qualify.

The most recent apprentice at the council is Charlie Stevens, who comes from Little Gate Supported Employment and joined the caretaking team in November 2024. Charlie initially completed some work experience within the team to ensure that this was an area that he would enjoy working in.

Charlie said, “I enjoy my job because I like working with my co-workers. This has helped me gain a better understanding of working in a team.”

Little Gate is a charity that offers young people between the ages of 17 and 24, who have learning disabilities and autism, the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship with an employer with the assistance of a job coach. Charlie assists with setting up the Civic Hall for meetings and events, preparing rooms for internal meetings, sorting post and providing a service to the council's internal customers.

A spokesperson at Little Gate Farm said, “Wealden District Council from the start had a fantastic and open attitude to inclusive employment and has been a pleasure to work with. We are so delighted that Charlie was offered an apprenticeship after his work experience.

“The team was proactive in researching the apprenticeship and actively involved at all stages of Charlie's onboarding. Through the collaborative approach the team also made adjustments that benefitted Charlie by agreeing to a part-time apprenticeship as well as adjusting Charlie's working hours and suggesting a use of a computer programme to aid Charlie. Charlie has been made to feel very welcome and we at Little Gate Supported Apprenticeships are extremely proud to be partnering with Wealden District Council.”

Recruitment for the next round of apprentices is due to commence in late summer/early autumn 2025. If any individuals are interested in applying or finding out more information, please email [email protected].

Councillor Greg Collins, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Finance, HR and Customer Services, said, “Apprentices at Wealden bring, vitality, new ideas and a fresh outlook to the council and help us to improve the services we provide that make a real difference in our community.

“Wealden council has been welcoming apprentices since 2015. Investing in our people and their future is hugely important. We offer opportunities in a variety of teams and apprentices are given freedom within those teams to grow, develop and train in areas of interest. The tangible differences in the apprentices between their start and the completion of their apprenticeship is what makes this so very much worthwhile.”