National award for Chichester Boys' Club Mini Ambassadors

Chichester Boys' Club received an Age UK Friendly Award on Monday, June 24.

The award ceremony took place at the impressive Clarion Housing HQ, London Bridge. The event was hosted by Clarion Futures and InCommon, highlighting the importance and impact of Social Action Projects.

The award related to a group of Mini Ambassadors, who engaged in a community project in conjunction with Age UK at the Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis.

The Youth and Community Team, Chris Williams and Sam Holmes, who were both present to receive the award on behalf of the Mini Ambassadors, commented: "The Ambassadors required commitment, dedication and the ability to listen and discuss a variety of topics with the older generation.

Sam Holmes and Chris Williams pictured receiving the award in London.

"There was so much laughter with some amazing stories coming from the elders that the young people understood and really felt connected with. "The most wholesome and honest relationships grew and will remain with them all forever."

Chris went on to say: "The project continues to evolve in maintaining community spaces and a new project to promote growing fresh produce is already underway."

The Boys' Club was nominated and won the following category:

Most Inclusive Award: An intergenerational group that's gone out of its way to make their project inclusive and accessible, so that more people can get involved in intergenerational social action.

The Mini Ambassadors pictured with Simone Shiel and Maryse Stanton at the Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis.

The Chairman of the Boys' Club, Mike Turner, and the Patron of the Club, the Duke of Richmond, have both sent their congratulations to Chris, Sam and the Mini Ambassadors, on winning the award.

The Young People will be travelling to London on July 24th for a day of recognition, celebration and awards.

THE POEM below was written by one of he elder volunteers who regularly attends the Laburnum Centre, and fully captures the relationship with the Mini Ambassadors and the elders.

One of life skills is talking, not dependent on age,

A part of human existence, like turning a memory page,

The young have their voice, often eager to speak,

Elderly folk have wisdom, their experience is unique.

April 9th at the Laburnum Centre, activity filled the air,

A visit from Chichester Boys' and Girls' Club, emotions and flair,

The children were mixing, working out who was who,

Suddenly a small group chattering, came slowly into view.

Jaden, Finlay and Mason, football on their mind,

Learning how to be heard, listen and be kind,

I couldn't compete with Mancester United, speaking when I was able,

Explaining about Portsmouth, my Club, the top of League One table.

The Boys' Club now admits girls, a very positive move,

Integration of boys and girls, there in nothing there to prove,

As I chatted freely to Marnie, she wants to be a vet,

Telling her to study hard, then her future would be set.

Being in charge and helplng out, could be one and the same,

Chris and Claire administering, Charlie chatting to me again,

Extremely well done boys and girls, as you go on your way,