National Coast Watch gives presentation at loca care home

Residents at Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly welcomed the National Coast Watch to their home for the afternoon.

Two of the National Coast Watch volunteers visited the residents at Lydfords where they gave a very interesting and informative talk on their role and responsibilities watching our shores for signs of danger, distress and emergency situations.

The volunteer association are dedicated to sea and costal safety, supporting search and rescue agencies in the preservation of life.

Over 2,600 volunteers watchkeepers in 57 stations provide the eyes and ears along the coast. Everyone was blown away by their invaluable role in sea and costal safely.

Natioanl Coast Watch Chatting To Alayne.

General Manager, Rikki-Gene of Lydfords, said: “The residents at our home enjoy regular speakers and love to listen and learn new things and the Costal Watch did just that.

"The volunteers were so informative and interesting. They had everyone captivated through the whole talk. It was really nice that they stayed for tea afterwards and spent time chatting with the residents.”